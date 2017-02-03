Benzie Bus, BATA Expand Connecting Routes

Public transportation in Grand Traverse and Benzie County will soon be more accessible.

Starting Monday, Benzie Bus and Bay Area Transportation Authority are coming together and increasing their services.

Before, the bus would take just five trips back and forth from Benzie to Traverse City.

Now, there will be 22 and Benzie Bus will be adding more routes to Thompsonville.

These expansions were visions that were all made possible by grants from m-dot and rotary charities.

Benzie Bus Executive Director, Bill Kennis says, “We know specifically that Munson and Meijer and Crystal Mountain employ a lot of Benzie County residents so if we can design routes to meet their needs maybe we would get more riders.”

The first route will start Monday at 6 a.m.