Federal Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Halting President Trump's Immigration Executive Order

By Caroline Klapp, Web Producer
A federal judge in Washington State granted a temporary restraining order on Friday.

The state's attorney general says this halts President Trump's immigration executive order nationwide.

"No one is above the law, not even the president," Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.

The White House says they are working with the Department of Justice using an emergency request to try and restore the ban.

