Missaukee County Gun Store Weighs In On New Gun Control Rollback

One of the first moves by the new Congress and President Trump was making steps toward rolling back gun control regulations.

Yesterday, the House of Representatives approved to remove regulations that would keep certain mentally-impaired people from having guns.

The effort repeals the requirement for the Social Security Administration to send records to background check systems if a gun owner was not able to mentally manage their finances.

Some local gun stores -- like Carl's Sports Center in Lake City -- say it won't do much, but it's part of what they've been looking for.

"It really didn't do anything,” said Carl Carlson, owner of Carl’s Sports Center. “Any nursing home makes them lock up the weapons in a nursing home safe, so they really can't get to them, anyway, but they still remain property of the person. We're just overburdened with regulations. It's going to have really, I think, little effect to most people."

Democrats agreed to a point.

They said the government must not place stigma on anyone with disabilities...but the rule affected only a small group with severe symptoms.