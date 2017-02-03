Missaukee County Gun Store Weighs In On New Gun Control Rollback - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Missaukee County Gun Store Weighs In On New Gun Control Rollback

Posted: Updated:

One of the first moves by the new Congress and President Trump was making steps toward rolling back gun control regulations.

Yesterday, the House of Representatives approved to remove regulations that would keep certain mentally-impaired people from having guns.

The effort repeals the requirement for the Social Security Administration to send records to background check systems if a gun owner was not able to mentally manage their finances.

Some local gun stores -- like Carl's Sports Center in Lake City -- say it won't do much, but it's part of what they've been looking for.

"It really didn't do anything,” said Carl Carlson, owner of Carl’s Sports Center. “Any nursing home makes them lock up the weapons in a nursing home safe, so they really can't get to them, anyway, but they still remain property of the person. We're just overburdened with regulations. It's going to have really, I think, little effect to most people."

Democrats agreed to a point.

They said the government must not place stigma on anyone with disabilities...but the rule affected only a small group with severe symptoms.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Clare Man Dies From Stab Wound

    Clare Man Dies From Stab Wound

    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-05-07 19:38:05 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-05-07 19:38:05 GMT

    A man is now dead from a stab wound. Police believe his girlfriend is responsible. It happened early this morning on West Wheaton Ave. in the City Of Clare. Police rushed to the scene of a domestic dispute.

    A man is now dead from a stab wound. Police believe his girlfriend is responsible. It happened early this morning on West Wheaton Ave. in the City Of Clare. Police rushed to the scene of a domestic dispute.

  • Lake Superior State President Dies After Brain Surgery

    Lake Superior State President Dies After Brain Surgery

    Sunday, May 7 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-05-07 20:53:32 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-05-07 20:53:32 GMT

    A piller in the Sault Ste. Marie community has passed away. Lake Superior State University President Thomas Pleger died suddenly on May 7th. Doctor Pleger died after undergoing brain surgery in Petosky. He was 48 years-old.

    A piller in the Sault Ste. Marie community has passed away. Lake Superior State University President Thomas Pleger died suddenly on May 7th. Doctor Pleger died after undergoing brain surgery in Petosky. He was 48 years-old.

  • Clare Community In Shock After Deadly Stabbing

    Clare Community In Shock After Deadly Stabbing

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:14:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:14:00 GMT

    Sunday morning Clare Police were racing to a home for a domestic dispute that turned deadly. 

    Sunday morning Clare Police were racing to a home for a domestic dispute that turned deadly. 

    •   