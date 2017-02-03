Cadillac City Police Raising Money to Help Oasis Donations at NASF Polar Dip

A man is now dead from a stab wound. Police believe his girlfriend is responsible. It happened early this morning on West Wheaton Ave. in the City Of Clare. Police rushed to the scene of a domestic dispute.
A man is now dead from a stab wound. Police believe his girlfriend is responsible. It happened early this morning on West Wheaton Ave. in the City Of Clare. Police rushed to the scene of a domestic dispute.
A piller in the Sault Ste. Marie community has passed away. Lake Superior State University President Thomas Pleger died suddenly on May 7th. Doctor Pleger died after undergoing brain surgery in Petosky. He was 48 years-old.
A piller in the Sault Ste. Marie community has passed away. Lake Superior State University President Thomas Pleger died suddenly on May 7th. Doctor Pleger died after undergoing brain surgery in Petosky. He was 48 years-old.
Sunday morning Clare Police were racing to a home for a domestic dispute that turned deadly.
Sunday morning Clare Police were racing to a home for a domestic dispute that turned deadly.
A plane crash landed into a field just after take off. It happened at the Roben-Hood Airport near Big Rapids in Mecosta County.
A plane crash landed into a field just after take off. It happened at the Roben-Hood Airport near Big Rapids in Mecosta County.
A man was found guilty Friday of first degree criminal sexual conduct after already being convicted of sex crimes months ago in Chippewa County.
A man was found guilty Friday of first degree criminal sexual conduct after already being convicted of sex crimes months ago in Chippewa County.
An elected official is now behind bars after being accused of forging documents to impress an overseas mistress. Police say Charles Rogers, a member of the Northport Village Council, created divorce documents with forged signatures of court officials.
An elected official is now behind bars after being accused of forging documents to impress an overseas mistress. Police say Charles Rogers, a member of the Northport Village Council, created divorce documents with forged signatures of court officials.
Inside the Kitchen tonight, an unusual compromise between comfort food and find dining. We packed up the car and headed West to see Grille 44 in Bear Lake for ourselves.
Inside the Kitchen tonight, an unusual compromise between comfort food and find dining. We packed up the car and headed West to see Grille 44 in Bear Lake for ourselves.
The body of a kayaker who has been missing for nearly a month has been found.
The body of a kayaker who has been missing for nearly a month has been found.
On a gray and gloomy day we're taking you up into some bright blue skies.
On a gray and gloomy day we're taking you up into some bright blue skies.
“Somebody's gonna get hurt, there's gonna be an accident out there.”
“Somebody's gonna get hurt, there's gonna be an accident out there.”