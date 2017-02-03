Cadillac City Police Raising Money to Help Oasis Donations at NA - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Cadillac City Police Raising Money to Help Oasis Donations at NASF Polar Dip

It's a North American Snow Festival tradition that chills to the bone...while helping an important organization.

Cadillac City Police Chief Todd Golnick will join in the many others tomorrow at the NASF Polar Dip.

It's an effort to raise money for the Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac...helping victims of domestic violence with each dive.

Chief Golnick and the police participated before, but this time, they are upping the ante.

A CrowdRise page...which already exceeds $1,400.

"It's a very important service to victims of violence and I, firsthand, have seen a lot of their success stories so I've supported it really since I've been in town and happy to continue to support it,” Golnick said. “If they want to see me get wet, they had to pony up and that's exactly what they did."

The Cadillac City Police will keep the link to donate open even after the Polar Dip.   

It starts at 2 p.m Saturday, Feb. 4 on Lake Cadillac.

