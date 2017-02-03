Denton Township Police Arrest, Identify Three Men After Tobacco Store Break-In

“It has been a learning lesson for us,” said Beth Vercruysse, manager at Northern Michigan Tobacco. “I'm just glad they were caught."

Police say they were already on the trail of three men who smashed their way into a tobacco store.

A phone call from one of them broke the case open.

Denton Township Police say the men worked together to steal hundreds of dollars of merchandise.

Then they say a theft amongst thieves led to their arrests.

The break-in arrests come after police say the men smashed their way into Northern Michigan Tobacco in Prudenville on Sept. 26, 2016.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Jacob Johnson have more after looking into how investigators found their suspects.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Police say one man handed in bags through a broken window while keeping watch, two others stole specific items.

They nearly got away with it, until police say one tattled on another for stealing from him.

"We had a good idea that did it,” said Officer Kelly Pratt, Denton Township Police. “We kept our eye on them and kept researching."

Police say Antonio Miller (22) of Prudenville, Martin Tapia-Sanchez (22) of Prudenville and a third man, a 19-year-old from Saginaw, worked in tandem.

One kept watch...the others made a sweep of Northern Michigan Tobacco.

"They took $500 worth of items from the store, did over $500 in damage and they left the scene and went back to wherever they came from,” Officer Pratt said. “An officer found a little piece of glass that was able to give us a direction of travel."

The clue led them to Sandhill Apartments a short distance away.

Then...a revealing phone call led Officer Pratt to them.

"One of the suspects that we had in mind reported that he had a firearm stolen,” Officer Pratt said. “I was able to gain access into their apartment. When I was in the apartment, I was able to match up some of the items in that apartment that they had left behind in the store they had broken into."

Both Miller and Tapia-Sanchez admitted to the crimes.

The third is now in the Clare County Jail.

Police say he used the stolen gun to rob a gas station in Harrison in January.

"The thought of someone invading your business like that and just the damage they did, I'm just glad they were caught,” Vercruysse said.

The store's manager says they are now ready with extra security.

But most of all...the arrests bring relief.

"For our employee that had to come into that, make the phone call…I'm very happy about it,” Vercruysse said. “Our customers have been asking weekly when they come in, have they caught them yet? They were thrilled."

Police believe the men sold the items in Saginaw and could not recover any of them.