Sault Ste. Marie Businesses Busy with I-500 Race Visitors

Just a day before the big International 500 Race and Sault Ste. Marie is busy with visitors coming out for the fun.

The race typically brings more than $1 million into the local economy.

Restaurants are packed, hotels fill up and the city is buzzing with excitement.

The owner of Soo Brewing Company, 1668 Winery & Lockside Brewing says business goes up as much as 80% this week.

Businesses say they love having so many people come to town.

"It's always something we look forward to because there's that rush of energy for I-500 week," Soo Brewing Company owner said.

Several downtown businesses also partnered up for shuttle service between downtown and the I-500 track on race day Saturday.