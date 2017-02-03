Grand Traverse Firefighters, Police Gear Up For Guns N Hoses Hockey Game

Local firefighters and police officers are trading hoses and guns for skates and sticks, and it's all for a good cause.

Saturday is the Fourth Annual Guns N Hoses hockey game in Traverse City.

Team Fire and Team Police will hit the ice to help raise money for Sean McDonald and his family.

Sean is an employee at Bill Marsh battling lunch cancer.

You can also bid on more than 120 silent auction items at the game, including handmade Michigan chairs and Red Wings tickets.

“Great community where all these people come together and they always want to get together and do things for other people,” says Lt. Kyle Clute, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department. “It initially started as a little friendly competition between the two groups and then we decided to lump it into a charity game.”

Puck drop is set for 7p.m. at Centre ICE.

For additional ticket information click here.