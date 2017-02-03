Troopers Arrest Man Accused Of Leading Them on Cheboygan Co. Chase

State police have arrested a man who led them on a Cheboygan County chase.

Troopers were able to track the man through snow and a blood trail after he crashed his car and got away.

The chase started on M-68 near I-75 in Tuscarora Township Thursday

State police noticed a vehicle with a loud exhaust pipe. When the trooper turned around, trying to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped off.

The trooper did lose sight of the vehicle but was found after on its side on Brudy Road.

Troopers say the wolverine man was then found at his dad's house after they followed his tracks in the snow.

The dad at first was not cooperating but turned his son over to police.

The son has yet to be charged but is facing fleeing and eluding, and driving without a driver’s license charges.