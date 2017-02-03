DTMB Investigating Security Breach In Unemployment Computer System; 1.87 Million People May Be At Risk

Nearly 1.9 million people may be at risk after a security breach tied to Michigan's unemployment benefits system.

Here's what 9&10 News was able to uncover after speaking with the Department of Technology, Management, Budget and Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Around 1.87 million people may be at risk.

This compromised information includes their first and last names, Social Security numbers and wages.

It's not just people who are unemployed or who have filed for unemployment in the past.

This is tied to 31 unnamed payroll vendors that are part of the "Midas" system.

The state says they did a software update in October, but the compromise was not discovered until Monday and they fixed it within hours.

Michigan State Police are investigating, and it's unclear exactly who has been impacted but if you are, you will be contacted.

The state suggests people pay close attention to their bank accounts and request a free credit report.

If you are worried that you may be impacted, a special hotline has been set up. You can call 855-707-8387 to speak with a representative about this issue.

