Trump Administration Imposes Sanctions In Response To Iran Missile Test

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on 13 people and 12 companies in response to an Iranian missile test.

Friday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted, "Iran is playing with fire."

Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

The country says it is unmoved by U.S. threats and sanctions.

In a meeting with big business leaders, some objected to his travel ban against countries, including Iran.

A new poll out from CBS News shows a slim majority of Americans object to the ban.

The president is also set to sign new executive orders calling for financial deregulation.