DNR Announces Winners Of 2017 Pure Michigan Hunt

Three lucky people have won a pocket full of Michigan hunting licenses and more than $4,000 worth of hunting gear.

Jerry Peak of Montcalm County, Michele Ketchum of Kent County and Richard Farris of Lapeer County are the winners of this year’s Pure Michigan Hunt.

The DNR announced the winners on Friday.

All three will receive elk, bear, spring and fall turkey and antlerless deer hunting licenses to be used this year. They will also get first pick opening morning of the waterfowl season at any of Michigan’s premier managed waterfowl hunt areas.

The three winners will also receive a package of gear donated by Michigan businesses.

This year, the Pure Michigan Hunt had a total of 51,090 applications purchased, generating over $259,000 to help fund wildlife habitat restoration and management.

The next Pure Michigan Hunt drawing applications will be available starting March 1. For more information about the Pure Michigan Hunt, click here.