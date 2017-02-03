Michigan International Auto Show Now Open To The Public In Grand - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan International Auto Show Now Open To The Public In Grand Rapids

Posted: Updated:

The Michigan International Auto Show is now open to the public in Grand Rapids at DeVos Place.

Hundreds of vehicles are on display, showing off the most innovative designs in the world.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $4 for children 6 to 14 and those under five get in free.

It runs through Sunday.