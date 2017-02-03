BMW Recalls Vehicles Over Deadly Takata Air Bags

Many BMW drivers need to get their air bags checked.

It's so they can replace potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators.

The inflators explode and are blamed for at least 16 deaths and more than 180 injuries.

The recall is tied to certain BMW 3 series cars made from 2000 to 2002, along with some 5 series cars from 2001 to 2002 and some X-5 SUVs from 2001 to 2003.

Want to see if your vehicle is on the growing Takata linked list? Click here.