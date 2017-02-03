Nissan Recalls Altimas Because Rear Doors Could Fly Open

If you drive a Nissan Altima you may want to avoid opening the rear window.

That's because the doors might open with it.

This is a new recall that covers Altimas made from 2015 through 2017

Nissan says the issue is likely tied to the latch and lock cable in the door, which may not have been routed properly at the factory.

Nissan will notify owners about the recall within the next two months and offer a fix.