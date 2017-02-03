GM To Invest $20 Million In Bay City Powertrain

A man is now dead from a stab wound. Police believe his girlfriend is responsible. It happened early this morning on West Wheaton Ave. in the City Of Clare. Police rushed to the scene of a domestic dispute.
A man is now dead from a stab wound. Police believe his girlfriend is responsible. It happened early this morning on West Wheaton Ave. in the City Of Clare. Police rushed to the scene of a domestic dispute.
A man was found guilty Friday of first degree criminal sexual conduct after already being convicted of sex crimes months ago in Chippewa County.
A man was found guilty Friday of first degree criminal sexual conduct after already being convicted of sex crimes months ago in Chippewa County.
A person is dead after flipping a Ford Escape that eventually caught fire. It happened near North Coldwater Road and El Camino Grande Road in Sherman Township in Isabella County.
A person is dead after flipping a Ford Escape that eventually caught fire. It happened near North Coldwater Road and El Camino Grande Road in Sherman Township in Isabella County.
An elected official is now behind bars after being accused of forging documents to impress an overseas mistress. Police say Charles Rogers, a member of the Northport Village Council, created divorce documents with forged signatures of court officials.
An elected official is now behind bars after being accused of forging documents to impress an overseas mistress. Police say Charles Rogers, a member of the Northport Village Council, created divorce documents with forged signatures of court officials.
A home was obliterated after someone accidentally drilled into a propane tank. The resulting blast sent a couple to the hospital.
A home was obliterated after someone accidentally drilled into a propane tank. The resulting blast sent a couple to the hospital.
The body of a kayaker who has been missing for nearly a month has been found.
The body of a kayaker who has been missing for nearly a month has been found.
Accounts from witnesses who watched an accused drunk driver smash his way through lawns, poles... even swiping buildings.
Accounts from witnesses who watched an accused drunk driver smash his way through lawns, poles... even swiping buildings.
A piller in the Sault Ste. Marie community has passed away. Lake Superior State University President Thomas Pleger died suddenly on May 7th. Doctor Pleger died after undergoing brain surgery in Petosky. He was 48 years-old.
A piller in the Sault Ste. Marie community has passed away. Lake Superior State University President Thomas Pleger died suddenly on May 7th. Doctor Pleger died after undergoing brain surgery in Petosky. He was 48 years-old.
A couple faces child abuse charges after their two-year-old was found wandering around a Manton motel parking lot.
A couple faces child abuse charges after their two-year-old was found wandering around a Manton motel parking lot.
This woman out of jail confronting our news crew. Police arrested her after finding her two year old wandering in a motel parking lot.
This woman out of jail confronting our news crew. Police arrested her after finding her two year old wandering in a motel parking lot.