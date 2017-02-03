GM To Invest $20 Million In Bay City Powertrain - Northern Michigan's News Leader

GM To Invest $20 Million In Bay City Powertrain

A big announcement Friday from General Motors.

Friday, GM said it will put $20 million into the Bay City Powertrain.

The investment is tied to future engine programs.

It's part of the larger $1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing announced in January.