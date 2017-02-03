Taronga Zoo Celebrates Birth From World's Smallest Fox Species

The Taronga Zoo in Australia is celebrating the birth of a Fennec Fox kit, the world’s smallest fox species.

The adorable kit was born on December 3, and has just started to venture outside its nest box.

It’s the first Fennec Fox born at the zoo since 2013.

Weighing in at 640 grams this week, the zoo says the curious kit is now starting to learn how to forage for food on its own.

The Fennec Fox has huge bat-like ears that can grow to more than 15 centimeters in length. The Fennec Fox also has hairy feet that allow it to run on hot, loose sand and dig tunnels.

The zoo says visitors will start to see the new Fennec Fox kit for brief periods each day as it continues to grow and investigate the world outside its nest box.