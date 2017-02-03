MTM On The Road: Thunder Bay Resort in Hillman For Romantic Week - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MTM On The Road: Thunder Bay Resort in Hillman For Romantic Weekend Getaway

Ready to Spoil Your Sweetie this Valentine's Day? Check out Thunder Bay Resort in Hillman, home of the elk-viewing, horse-drawn sleigh and cabin dinner! Enter the contest and you could win 2 nights' lodging, the entire dinner experience plus a shopping spree at Bolenz Jewelry. Join us as we give you a taste of this winter getaway on Michigan This Morning!