Sights and Sounds: Paddle Boarding On Thunder Bay - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Paddle Boarding On Thunder Bay

Posted: Updated:

Last Saturday, chief photojournalist Corey Adkins was invited to watch some of the guys from Stand Up for Great Lakes practice for a huge event they have going on this summer when they'll try to paddle across Lake Huron.

In today’s Sights and Sounds we watch them paddle board on Thunder Bay.