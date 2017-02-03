Former Michigan House Rep. Steve Andrews Passes Away

A former state House representative and active Emmet County community member has passed away.

Steve Andrews died Saturday.

Andrews served two terms for the 106th District in the House, as well as serving in the U.S. Navy, receiving a Purple Heart and Navy commendation medal for saving lives as a medic in Vietnam.

Andrews was also president of the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce and owned Sturgeon River Pottery in Petoskey.

He had homes in Levering and in Texas.

A gathering for family and friends will be held at Stafford’s Perry Hotel on February 11 from 2 to 4.