Houghton Lake Man Who Fell Through Ice Arrested For Driving Drunk

A Houghton Lake man who broke through the ice on his off-road side-by-side has been arrested for driving drunk.

It happened on Houghton Lake near Long Point last weekend.

Roscommon county sheriff's deputies say the man drove his ORV onto the lake with someone else on it.

It broke through and his passenger had to pull him out with a coat.

Deputies say the two walked to shore and are OK.

When deputies talked to the driver they smelled alcohol.

They tested him and say he was over the legal limit to drive.

The man is charged with drunk driving on an ORV.