Grand Traverse Co. Investigators Looking Into Cause of Suspiciou - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grand Traverse Co. Investigators Looking Into Cause of Suspicious Barn Fire

Posted: Updated:

Investigators are looking into what caused a suspicious barn fire in Grand Traverse County.

Around 7 Thursday night, Grand Traverse Rural Fire responded to a barn fire off M-113, just outside the village of Kingsley.

Nothing was in the barn except for hay.

The barn has no utilities in it.

Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office investigators are back on scene looking into the cause of what they're calling a suspicious fire.