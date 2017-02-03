Denton Twp. Police Arrest Two Men Accused Of Tobacco Store Break-In

Denton Township police arrested two men they say are responsible for breaking into a tobacco store.

The store break-in happened in September at Northern Michigan Tobacco in Prudenville.

Denton Township police say surveillance picked up three men in ski masks -- two of whom broke into the store through a window.

They stole around $600 in merchandise.

Police say clues led to the arrests them this week.

A third man has not yet been charged, but is charged in a separate armed robbery in Clare County.

The two others are expected to be arraigned Friday.