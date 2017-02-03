Traverse City Chef Wins Season 16 of 'Hell's Kitchen'

A night of excitement surrounding a talented local chef who made it to the Hell's Kitchen finale.

This year, the show on Fox actually had two Michigan chefs.

Aaron Smock of Frankenmuth was eliminated early on, but Kim Ryan, who went by Chef Ryan on the show, seared her way to the final two and won this season's Hell’s Kitchen.

Katie Boomgaard joined Chef Ryan at a viewing party at The Parlor in Traverse City.

It was such an exciting night for friends, family, locals and of course the winner of Hell's Kitchen, Chef Kim Ryan.

“I'm happy to make Traverse City proud.”

And that she did. Chef Ryan has come a long way, starting off her career at the Cook’s House in Traverse City.

“I couldn't of asked for anywhere better to start, and they just got my foot in the door.”

Then it was off and running, taking a chance and making waves on Hell's Kitchen.

“My goal was to just not be the first one home. About half way through I just kept getting better and pushing myself,” explains Chef Ryan.

Thursday night, Chef Ryan was surrounded by local love and support.

“Started watching it from the very beginning of the season and I picked her out in the beginning and I said she's a local, she's amazing,” says supporter Jeannie Stevenson.

Chef Ryan says, “Thank you everyone for being here and supporting me. This has been, I'm still speechless.”

With Chef Ramsay on her side and winning this year’s Hell's Kitchen, it's off to Vegas.

“I won a job of a lifetime, I get to go learn from Chef Ramsay and his group of chefs for a year of my life,” says Chef Ryan.

Chef Kim Ryan says she's not sure how long she'll be in Vegas, but she'll come back to her roots here in Northern Michigan.