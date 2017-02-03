Michigan Microsoft Technology Center To Move To Downtown Detroit

Microsoft is moving its tech center to downtown Detroit next year.

The Washington-based company says it will bring its Michigan Microsoft Technology Center to a downtown building in early 2018.

The tech center is one of more than 40 worldwide and is used to bring together resources for customers.

The current office is in Southfield.

Dan Gilbert is behind the company partnering with Microsoft for the move.

He says that the center is all part of helping Detroit revitalize itself and bring more businesses to the city.