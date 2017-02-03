Three Traverse City Men Accused Of Engaging In Sexual Relations With Teen

Sex crime charges have been authorized against three Traverse City men for engaging in sexual relations with a teenage girl.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office says they were alerted to the crimes in September.

A deputy was called to Traverse City High School for a situation with a 15-year-old female student when they learned about the situation.

The incidents took place in different locations from March to September in 2016.

The sheriff's office says they were consensual, but the girl was not old enough for legal consent.

Dustin Kantz turned himself in at the end of January on two counts of CSC third-degree, and Cody Fessler turned himself in Thursday for fourth degree sex crimes.

Deputies are still working to arrest Brandon Zimmerman for third-degree sex crimes.