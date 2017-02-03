Bars Urged To Serve Responsibly Over Super Bowl Weekend

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission is reminding bars and restaurants to serve patrons responsibly Super Bowl Weekend.

Many establishments see a spike in business for the big game.

The Liquor Control Commission chairman says by following these guidelines bars and restaurants will be able to keep their patrons safe.

He reminds them to watch for overcrowding that could lead to blocked exits or lead to fights.

He also says to watch patrons to know when a drinker has had enough and cut off those who appear intoxicated.

The commission chairman also advises bars and restaurants to check IDs, keep control of the establishment, and have a policy for reporting suspected illegal activity.