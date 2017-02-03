Senate Committee Clears DeVos for Final Confirmation Vote

A Senate committee has cleared Michigan native Betsy DeVos' nomination for education secretary in President Donald Trump's cabinet, despite opposition by Democrats.

Senators voted 52 to 48 in her favor.

DeVos will now move onto a confirmation vote early next week, though her chances of winning the approval are dwindling as Democrats and even some Republicans continue to push back against her.

Senate Democrats also boycotted a scheduled vote on Thursday for Scott Pruitt, President Trump's nominee for the next administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

But despite their protests, Republicans on the panel changed the rules to allow votes without their democratic counterparts present.

The committee approved Pruitt, 11 to nothing.

South Carolina Congressman Mick Mulvaney's nomination for budget director was also approved, this time with democrats present.