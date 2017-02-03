Community Calendar: Weekend Of February 3

Take a look at some of the exciting things happening around Northern Michigan this weekend on our Community Calendar, brought to you by Williams Chevrolet in Traverse City!

North American Snow Festival – February 3-5

The North American Snow Festival takes place through Saturday at the Cadillac Commons. The festival features a snow sculpture contest, Winter Beer Fest, Snowmobiler’s Ball and much more. The admission cost is based on event.

I-500 Snowmobile Race – February 3-4

Snowmobilers are in Sault Ste. Marie this weekend for the I-500 Race. Head to the I-500 track for a vintage snowmobile show, parade and snowmobile race.

Benzie County Baby Pantry Fundraiser – February 4

Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort is hosting a fundraiser from 4 PM-6 PM. The fundraiser will benefit the Benzie County Baby Pantry. 50% of all beer sales will be donated to the pantry.

Dunk The Chief: OASIS Polar Dip – February 4

Now is your chance to dunk the Cadillac police chief into Lake Cadillac! The event takes place at 2pm on Lake Cadillac and it’s all to Benefit OASIS. The public will also get a chance to “take the plunge.”

Winter Festival – February 4-5

Head to Great Turtle Park on Mackinac Island from 12 PM-3 PM for the Winter Festival. The festival is held to raise money for the Mackinac Island Recreational Development. The fundraiser offers a silent auction, raffle, bingo, brunch and much more.

Wild Game Wine Dinner – February 3

The Boathouse Restaurant on Old Mission Peninsula is hosting the Wild Game Wine Dinner at 6:30pm. Enjoy a five-course meal complete with wine pairings. Tickets are $75 per person.

