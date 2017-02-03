Traverse Area District Library Displays Rare Historical Artifact

A local library is displaying a rare historic artifact.

Traverse Area District Library has received a rare purple heart to showcase.

The medal belonged to a past Traverse City citizen and World War One hero, Private First Class Alfred James Lensen

His honored ribbon was recently rescued from e-bay and given to his only living relative who insisted the library keep it safe.

“We have to be very selective about what we choose to keep in the collection,” says Traverse Area District Librarian, Amy Barritt. “This Purple Heart was unique because it comes with a broad side that was specific to those who were wounded in action during World War.”

The rare artifact will be put on display at the traverse area district library later Friday Morning.