Evacuation Lifted Following Attack Outside of Paris Museum

An evacuation has been lifted at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France after police say someone attacked a soldier with a machete.

The Paris police chief says early Friday morning, a man launched himself at several soldiers and police officers near the museum while shouting “God is great” in Arabic.

One of the soldiers wounded the attacker firing several shots at him.

Only one soldier was injured, enduring a minor scalp injury.

Police say the man attacked them after he was refused entry to a shopping complex under the museum.