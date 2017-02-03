Healthy Living: Treating Ankle Arthritis; Total Replacement? - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: Treating Ankle Arthritis; Total Replacement?

Posted: Updated:

A stumble on the sidewalk, a wrong turn in high heels, or a fall on the sports field…ankle sprains happen to just about everyone.

Most heal successfully on their own, but about 5-10% of the time, severe sprains, or even a bone break can cause arthritis.

As Katie Boomgaard shows us in this Healthy Living, total ankle replacement surgery has been the solution for a growing number of patients.