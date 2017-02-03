MTM On The Road: 6th Annual Gaylord Alpenfrost

Focused on family entertainment that's affordable for every household, the 6th Annual Gaylord Alpenfrost is back this weekend, Feb. 3-4, 2017. Favorites like carnival rides, open ice skating and laser light show take place tonight beginning at 5pm. Tomorrow the wintry celebrations continue with the World's Largest Hot Cocoa Break, horse-drawn carriage rides and hearty tastings at the soup cook off. With the purchase of the $5 annual pin most festivities are free to enter and enjoy all Alpenfrost long! Join us for a live morning in the Alpine Village at the 6th Annual Gaylord Alpenfrost.