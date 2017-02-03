Super Bowl Sunday Snacks: MTM’s Favorite Recipes - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Super Bowl Sunday Snacks: MTM’s Favorite Recipes

It’s almost Super Bowl Sunday!

Do you know what you’re going to serve on game day? Our MTM crew picked out their favorite recipes to share.  

Sarah’s Strawberry Sensations

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of melting chocolate
  • 12 strawberries
  • 1 container of vanilla icing

Instructions:

  1. Microwave chocolate chips on high for 30 seconds. Stir and repeat until melted.
  2. Grab the strawberry by the leaves (make sure strawberries are completely dry or the chocolate won’t stick).
  3. Dip in the chocolate and swirl around carefully until coated. 
  4. Place on a sheet of parchment paper to dry. 
  5. Allow to dry
  6. Pipe on a stripe at the top and one at the bottom of your strawberries, then a line down the middle of the berry, followed by 5 or 6 lines across the middle line. 

Michael’s Bacon Wrapped Smokies

Ingredients:

  • 1 Pound of Sliced Bacon
  • 1 (14 Ounce) Package Beef Cocktail Wieners
  • ¾ Cup Brown Sugar

Instructions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F
  2. Refrigerate 2/3 of the bacon until needed. It is easier to wrap the wieners with cold bacon. Wrap each cocktail wiener with a piece of bacon and secure with a toothpick.
  3. Place on a large baking sheet. Sprinkle brown sugar generously over all.
  4. Bake for 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until the sugar is bubbly.
  5. To serve, place the wieners in a slow cooker and keep on the low setting.

Adam’s Cowboy Caviar

Ingredients:

  • 6 Roma tomatoes finely diced
  • 1 can of corn drained
  • 1 can of black eyed peas drained
  • 2 avocados diced
  • 5/6 green onions sliced thin
  • 1 jalapeño seeded and finely diced (optional Or add more)
  • 1 c. Italian dressing
  • 2/3 tbsp of hot sauce (optional) more or less to taste.

Instructions:

  1. Mix all ingredients together
  2. Serve with tortilla chips and Enjoy!

Courtney’s Cheesy Game Day Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 can refried beans
  • 1 block of cream cheese
  • 1 jar of spicy raspberry salsa
  • 1 bag of shredded sharp cheddar

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. In an oven safe baking dish start by spreading an even layer of refried beans (use the entire can).
  3. Cut the cream cheese into ¼ inch slices and layer on top of beans.
  4. Spread an even layer of raspberry salsa over the beans and cream cheese (again use entire jar) and top the dip with shredded sharp cheddar cheese.
  5. Bake for about 20 minutes, until the sides begin to bubble. 
  6. Enjoy!