Clare County Seasonal Home Damaged In Fire

No one was hurt after a fire ripped apart a Clare County seasonal home.

The fire department says it happened just after four Thursday afternoon on Lavely Road in Harrison.

No one was hurt or inside when it caught fire.

Fire crews say the house is damaged but salvageable.

The owner doesn't have insurance and lives in Florida.

The Harrison fire chief believes an electric issue started the fire.