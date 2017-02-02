North American Snow Festival In Cadillac Kicks Off

It's full steam ahead for the 33rd Annual North American Snow Festival right now in Cadillac.

Many events are being held in the newly-renovated Cadillac commons.

The festival features everything winter, especially its snowmobile drag races.

Friday night featured the chili cook-off.

But that's only a taste of the fun they offer.

“Cadillac Commons is right in the core community so families can come, and we have ferris wheels and hot air balloon rides, there's silent disco, there's two stages with bands, food trucks there's so much going on Saturday, it is the big day. Friday night is the big snowmobile kick-off concert and tonight the chili cook-off,” Sam Porter, Director of the North American Snow Festival said.

The North American Snow Festival runs through Saturday.