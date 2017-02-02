Judge Supports Permit For Increase In Production At Grayling Fish Hatchery

A northern Michigan fish hatchery still finds itself in the midst of controversy after a judge ruled in its favor.

Wednesday a state judge decided to support the discharge permit issued in 2014 for the increase of fish production for the Grayling Fish Hatchery.

The fish hatchery on the Au Sable River, owned by Harrietta Hills Trout Farm, has been expanding ever since.

They hope to continue, but they may still have to swim up a legal stream.

“The production increase that we're proposing is simply to raise more than 20,000 pounds.”

But in order to do that you need a DEQ discharge permit. A permit Harrietta Hills Trout Farm got in 2014 for the Grayling Fish Hatchery.

Owner Dan Vogler was out of town on business, but we caught up with him over the phone, he says, “This is a long way from being a unique permit. There are a number of these permits issued for fish production facilities, majority of those permits belonging to the Department of Natural Resources for the state hatcheries that they operate.”

The Sierra Club and Anglers of the Au Sable oppose the increase in production and challenged the permit shortly after. They’re worried the fish waste could damage the river and businesses.

Josh Greenberg, a board member of Anglers of the Au Sable and owner of Gates Au Sable Lodge and Pro Shop says, “For us, one bad fishing season, one bad month, one bad hatch of aquatic insects that doesn't come off can damage our business and there's many businesses just like mine in the area.”

And after negotiations and months of hearings, this week a judge ruled to support the permit with changes, like additional monitoring and .

Greenberg says, “We knew it was going to be a long process, but we were hopeful that he would recognize the value of the river and that any pollution is too much pollution.”

It doesn't end here, ultimately it’s up to the DEQ director. All sides have a chance to respond to the ruling and each other’s responses, then all that information is given to the DEQ director to make a final decision.

Vogler says their goal is to get up to 300,000 pounds of fish a year, but says, “It doesn't matter if I produce one pound of fish or a million pounds of fish, I have to meet the water quality standards that are protective of the river. We're not allowed, under the permit, to damage the river and that's what a lot of people don't understand.”

Greenberg says, “We've been involved since day one since we heard that this was a possibility we've contested every step of the way.”