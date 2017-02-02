Two Upper Peninsula Men Arrested After Good Samaritans Stop Break-In

"They put their lives on the line to come over and protect a store, you know, from being robbed," owner of Lakeside Grocery & Liquor store Nancy Kister said.

Two Upper Peninsula men were arrested for breaking into a Mackinac County store.

State police say a Good Samaritan trying to hold one of them down was stabbed.

State police say two Germfask men broke into the store early Wednesday morning.

They arrested the two men, with the help of witnesses who got involved, one of which had a knife wound.

Troopers arrested Zachary Roll and Christopher Bryant at the Lakeside Grocery & Liquor store in Curtis.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik have more details on the Mackinac County break-in arrests.

John Kangas says he stepped outside The Shipwreck Lakeside Bar & Grill where he works to have a cigarette.

Then, right across the street at the Lakeside Grocery & Liquor store, he saw two people breaking in.

"I had two corrections officers in the bar and five snowmobilers from Grand Rapids and we all went over there and apprehended them," Kangas said.

"They thought they were going to have a free run I guess. You know, come in, get what they want and come back out," Lakeside Grocery & Liquor store Randy Kister said. "Well, it didn't happen because of those people across the street."

Michigan State Police arrested Zachary Roll and Christopher Bryant, now facing charges for breaking into the store and stealing cigarettes and liquor.

Roll is also charged with attempted murder for slashing one of the men who was trying to stop him.

"That guy barged out the front door," Kangas said. "I mean, it happened so fast. I didn't really see it but, yeah, he just got nicked in the side."

The man was not seriously injured, but the Post Commander at the St. Ignace Post says it was a dangerous situation.

"We certainly do not encourage people to insert themselves because you never know what is on the other end and how a suspect who's being confronted is going to react," St. Ignace Post commander F/Lt. Natalie King said.

The owners of the store say they are so thankful so many people helped stop them from being a victim.

"If somebody would have gotten really hurt or killed in this venture of trying to capture them, as I said, the people that were involved just, you know, are so brave and courageous and put their lives on the line," Nancy said.

Roll and Bryant should be back in court within the next two weeks.