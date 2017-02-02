Man Arrested By Gaylord Police For Operating While Intoxicated, Attempted To Bring Drugs Into Jail

A man accused of driving under the influence is in even more trouble after state police say he brought drugs into jail, in his mouth.

Troopers at the Gaylord post pulled over the man near Johannesburg Sunday morning.

They discovered he'd been driving and was on prescription drugs.

They arrested him for operating while intoxicated.

When he was being processed into jail, officers discovered he tried to hide a bag of marijuana in his mouth.

Now he's facing more charges for bringing contraband into jail.