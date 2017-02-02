Athletes Go for the Gold at Special Olympics Michigan Winter Games

Volunteers, coaches and fans all cheering on Special Olympics athletes.

Around 900 athletes, 350 and 500 volunteers from across the state are in Traverse City for the 2017 Special Olympics Michigan Winter Games.

Thursday was the first day of competition.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist John Harrington take us to the races as the athletes go for the gold.

“It's loads of fun. You can see all the activities and so it's just fun.”

Fun. It’s a common theme at the Special Olympics Michigan Winter Games.

“I'm doing snowshoeing,” says athlete Caleb Ross. “I got first and second.”

“I did the 200 and I did the 100,” says athlete Daniel McGnis. “I got first in the 200 and I got fifth.”

Over at the Grand Traverse Resort, athletes strapped on their snowshoes and hit the race track.

As they took their marks, the cheers from the crowd encouraged the athletes.

“It's good sportsmanship. Sportsmanship. Because all of Area 7 came up. Our skiers came up, they're out. We’re doing really good,” McGnis says. “Next year we'll be back here again. I'm coming back up next year. Maybe next year I'll get two medals.”

Coaches say the Winter Games are just as special for them.

“I enjoy the positivity that every athlete brings. That's mainly why I do this,” says Jeffrey Arnold, Area 7 coach. “There's so many positive people and just seeing them have a great time is what brings me back.”

Hayden Coyer has been competing on the ice in the Winter Games since 2015.

“It's pretty nice. We get to do lots of activities and we get to eat free,” Coyer says.

Thursday, he celebrated his 12th birthday with three gold medals.

“It's fun to like cheer everyone on so they can do good too. It's important to be here to race and win,” Coyer says.

And the moment that these athletes work so hard for – when they get to stand on the podium, win their medal and have their friends and family cheering around them.

“Everybody that comes, everybody's having a great time, just being with the athletes and seeing how happy they are,” Arnold says.

There’s still time to attend or volunteer at the Special Olympics Michigan Winter Games.

You can find a full list of events here.