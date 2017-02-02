Family, Friends Gather To Cheer On Traverse City Chef In 'Hell's Kitchen' Season Finale

A talented local chef continues to showcase her skills for the world, and now has a real chance to win it all.
Traverse City’s own chef Kim Ryan made it to the finale of Hell's Kitchen on Fox.
The last episode is Thursday night and the community is rallying around her, and hoping for a big win.
Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader for the live reaction with the potential winner tonight at ten.
