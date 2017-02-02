Cadillac Business Delivers 2,000 Donated Pencils To Local School

A Cadillac business is making good on a promise to help local students with school supplies, 41,000 times over.

Rummel Orthodontics started "Project Pencil" last year.

The business collects pencils and distributes them to local schools.

In 2016 they donated 5,000 pencils to one school.

This year? They collected 41,000 pencils.

Thursday, Rummel's staff delivered the last box of 2,000 pencils to St. Ann School.

“We were just hoping to, you know, put a smile on the kids face at the same time help out the community. We know that a lot of times teachers have to pay out-of-pocket for some of their school supplies, and so we wanted to able to help in any way that we can,” says Victoria Pecak, Rummel Orthodontics.

St. Ann School Principal Bob Kellogg says, “Whether it is pencils or whatever the need might be, to make sure we've got the tools, the equipment for the students to be successful and have a great learning environment is very important to us.”

Thousands of pencils were also donated to additional schools in Cadillac, Reed City and Big Rapids