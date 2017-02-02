Former CMU Student Accused of Sex Crimes, Having Child Porn - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Former CMU Student Accused of Sex Crimes, Having Child Porn

Posted: Updated:

A former Central Michigan University student is facing charges for sex crimes and having child pornography.

CMU police arrested Logan Lemke in connection to a reported sexual assault on January 21.

He is now charged with criminal sexual conduct second-degree, having child porn and taking images of a naked person.

CMU police are not saying exactly what happened to warrant the charges but are still investigating.

Lemke is out on bond.