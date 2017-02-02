Hook and Hunting: Pilgrim's Village In Cadillac Hosts Spearfishing Contest

Spearfishing continues to grow across Northern Michigan, and all month long there is a popular contest.

This is the 15th year Pilgrim's Village Fishing Shop is doing the contest.

The bait shop says there are seeing several shanties on Lake Cadillac taking part in spearfishing this year.

In past years, participants usually spear a 40 inch pike to win the contest but right now a 36 inch pike leads the way.

Pilgrim's Village says spearfishing is growing and is one of the more enjoyable things to do on the ice.

“You're watching down there and it's like television, a little movement here a little bit there. And quite often they are sneaky, and you'll be watching over here, you have a decoy in the water trying to attract them and zoop they'll come flying from underneath, you didn't have a chance, they'll grab your decoy, rattle it, shake it, teeth marks in it, and that's it, take off on you before you even had a chance to grab your spear. It's a challenge it's a lot of fun,” Steve Knaisel, Pilgrim’s Village said.

The contest is open for everyone, and even some kids are spearing bigger pikes than adults.

It goes till March 1st.