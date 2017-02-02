Kalkaska Co. Farmer Heartbroken After Barn Fire Kills 30 Goats, Sheep

A farmer is heartbroken after a fire ripped through her Kalkaska County barn with dozens of animals died inside.

By the time firefighters arrived, it was already beyond saving.

The fire started Wednesday night in Cold Springs Township.

About 30 dairy goats and sheep died inside.

The barn and animals belonged to Donna Libbey.

She has a prosthetic leg and uses a wheelchair.

She says a neighbor was able to save three animals, but felt helpless once she saw her barn in flames, with her animals inside.

“I don't know, I'm still sort of in shock from yesterday and there was nothing I could do with this leg. I just don't understand what happened. I have not seen my cat. Hopefully he'll be around here somewhere,” says Libbey.

Investigators believe a newly installed space heater may have started the fire.

Libbey says she plans to rebuild.