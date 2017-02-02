House Votes To Roll Back Obama's Rule On Gun Ownership Background Checks

Things are moving fast in Washington and we're following every detail to keep you up to speed on the changes.

The House voted Thursday afternoon to roll back former President Obama's rule on background checks for gun ownership.

There's also a third congressional committee investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 president election.

But the president's diplomacy is really in the spotlight right now.

Sources say President Donald Trump had a terse call with Australia's prime minister after objecting to an agreement over refugees Saturday.

The agreement was made under the Obama administration.

It would send more than 1,200 refugees currently in Australian detention centers to the U.S.

Trump called it a bad deal.

But, Republican Senator John McCain says it could hurt relations with a reliable ally.