Tense Phone Call Between President Trump, Australian Prime Minister Strains Relationship

A tense phone call between President Donald Trump and the Australian prime minister put strain on the relationship Thursday morning.

The conversation involved the Australian refugee agreement put in place by the Obama administration.

That deal would resettle refugees currently living in detention centers on islands off Australia to the U.S., but the president now says it is a very bad deal.

"The president, in accordance with that deal to honor what had been agreed upon by the United States government, and in ensuring that that vetting will take place in the same manner that we're doing it now, will go forward," said Sean Spicer, White House press secretary.

The nearly 1,300 refugees have to pass U.S. screening requirements first.