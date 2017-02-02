President Trump Travels To Delaware To Meet Remains Of Navy SEAL

President Donald Trump left the White House on an unannounced trip to see a fallen hero.

He flew to Delaware to attend the return of Navy SEAL William 'Ryan' Owens who was killed Sunday during a raid against al Qaeda in Yemen.

U.S. forces targeted a compound where they hoped to capture cell phones and laptops that would lead them to other al Qaeda operatives.

It turned into a tougher battle than expected.

Ultimately the team had to call for an air strike against the house they were taking fire from.

The firefight lasted an hour and three other SEALs were wounded.

President Trump called Owens a great man.

The military is investigating claims Special Forces accidentally killed innocent civilians, including children, in the raid.