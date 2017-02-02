State Judge Supports Plan For Expanding Au Sable River Trout Farm

We have an update on the legal fight tied to a fish farming operation on the Au Sable River.

A judge sided with the Harrietta Hills Trout Farm, allowing it to boost production of rainbow trout.

The farm will be able to produce 300,000 pounds of fish each year. That's up by 20,000 pounds from a few years ago.

A group called the Anglers of the Au Sable will appeal.

They say the operation pollutes the river, and hurts the wild trout population--something the fish farm owner denies.

The DEQ director will make the final decision.