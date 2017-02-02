Michigan Supreme Court Plans To Review Businesses For Tax Purposes

The Michigan Supreme Court is taking on big box stores.

The legal dispute is over how to value those business for tax purposes.

This has been particularly controversial lately.

In Sault Ste. Marie, Chippewa County officials say they lost more than $100,000 from 2013 to 2014.

The community was forced to give significant tax refunds based on decisions by the Michigan Tax Tribunal about their Walmart store.

The state's highest court wants to review the valuation of those businesses.