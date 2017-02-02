President Trump Looking To Speed Up Trade Deal Talks With Mexico - Northern Michigan's News Leader

President Trump Looking To Speed Up Trade Deal Talks With Mexico, Canada

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump wants to speed up talks for a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Mr. Trump announced commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross would be his top negotiator on the deal.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto announced he would start trade negotiations after a 90-day consultation period.

President Trump has also acknowledged that 90 day period.